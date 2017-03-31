Man charged for Albany early morning entering auto

Albany police arrested a man they said was involved in breaking into a car around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Katory Luster, 19, was charged with entering auto and was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Officials said that two other men were involved but got away.

Detectives are expected to charge Luster with three or more entering autos that occurred on Montego Court, Amsterdam Lane and Mobile Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.