Pinwheels spin as a reminder of Lowndes Co. child abuse cases

Friday, case workers, city leaders, and advocates gathered together to remember each child. (Source: WALB)

1,216 pinwheels are spinning on the front lawn of Valdosta City Hall.

Each pinwheel represents a child abuse case worked in the county during 2016.

The keynote speaker, a child abuse survivor, said it's important to recognize the issue and help kids in the community.

"I think it's just a reminder that these are kids in our community, right here in our community, maybe next door to us, maybe in our classrooms," urged child abuse survivor Cheryl Rice, "It's just a reminder these kids do exist and we need to be reminded that they're here and they need our support."

The blue pinwheels will stay on the lawn throughout April for child abuse prevention month.

