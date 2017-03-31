Lowndes County commissioners to vote on TSPLOST

Counties across South Georgia are deciding if they want to add a penny to a regional sales tax. (Source: WALB)

Counties across South Georgia are deciding if they want to add a penny to a regional sales tax.

On Tuesday, Lowndes County commissioners will vote on whether to support the the tax.

The regional transportation sales tax would help fund regional transportation projects.

10 of the 18 counties in the South Georgia region have to agree to support it for it to go to a vote.

So far 8 counties are on board.

"We want to be in a good position, to move forward, take that option to the voters and let them make the decision to do the regional concept and then if the need is there to do a single county we can discuss that at a later day," said Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.



Officials said the tax could provide more money for transportation projects.

