Thomasville business holds competition to bring designs to life

Artisans can submit a design in 3 categories: large leather goods, small leather goods, and jewelry. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Thomasville have the chance to see their creative designs come to life.

South Life, a Thomasville business, is holding a competition for the community.

The public will vote on what design they like most, then products will be sold to the public for a good cause.

"We're going to open it up to that person's charity of choice," explained South Life owner Heather Abbott, "So, any profit that comes from those products that are sold will go to that person's charity of choice."

Design submissions must be turned in by Saturday, April 1st.

You can send design submissions to courtney@southlifesupplyco.com.

