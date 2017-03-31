New work requirement for food stamp recipients in Lowndes County

Folks using will be required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week. (Source: WALB)

If you receive food stamps in Lowndes County you will see new work requirements starting April 1st.

Folks using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which provides food assistance will be required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week.

The new rule applies to anyone in the program between the ages of 18 and 50, who are not disabled, and have no dependents.

The Department of Family and Children Services is working with partner agencies, like Goodwill, to help folks find employment.

Workers said this change will help folks get back on their feet.

"To help them assist with maintaining their families and maintaining employment," explained economic support supervisor Rannada Goss, "Helping them to become self sufficient."

State officials plan to extend the requirement to all Georgia counties in the next few years.

