Surgeons speak to public about joint replacement

The event was open to the public (Source:WALB)

Surgeons and patients who have gone through joint replacement procedures shared their experiences with prospective patients Thursday.

Premier Orthopedics held an open house to answer questions for the growing numbers of South Georgians in need of the surgery.

The group also discussed some of the outpatient methods, unique to their practice.

Surgeon Scott McGee said the need for joint replacement is growing as the population ages.

"It's absolutely huge," McGee said. "I think seven or eight million people have joint replacement right now, and its slated to rise."

McGee said the outpatient procedures the facility offers have many benefits including cost and a lower infection rate.

