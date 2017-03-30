Andrew fights way to GCAA lead

The Andrew baseball team got off to a slow start in 2017.

But as the weather began to warm up, so did the Fighting Tigers, who now find themselves atop the conference standings.

The Fighting Tigers have won six of their last eight games, which has vaulted them into first place of the GCAA.

There's still plenty of season left in front of them, with the region tournament not getting underway until mid-May. But head coach Blake Williams is still very happy with how his team is playing. The Tigers are near the top of the conference in all major offensive categories.

Now he says, it's all about holding to the position they've claimed.

"I'd much rather be the ones being chased than having to do all the chasing at the end of the year," Williams says. "I think our guys understand the position they've put themselves in, and it's a position they're proud of."

"We're having fun. We've got that little kid mentality. We're just coming out here and playing the game we love," says sophomore OF/1B Josh Peters. "I feel like that plays a huge role. We love what we do, and just keep doing it."

The Tigers open a conference series at Georgia Highlands Friday. They're back home in Cuthbert the next weekend hosting West Georgia Tech.

