MOST WANTED: James Mitchell

Albany Police is still looking for one of it's Street Sweeps suspects.

James Mitchell, 37, is wanted on charges of burglary and theft by taking.

He may be in the Tifton area. He's 5'10 , 220 pounds. He also goes by the name Bo.

If you know where call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

