Undefeated Lady Trojans are defensively dominant

The Lee County Lady Trojans are still undefeated in 2017. More impressive than their record is how they've gotten there.

Lee County is 13-0 with one game to play before next week's spring break. In those 13 games, the Lady Trojans have allowed just four goals and never more than one in a game.

They have scored plenty, but it's been on the back end where the Lady Trojans are forcing opponents into submission.

Head coach Dave Baltenberger says this team's defensive prowess is unlike anything he's ever coached, and he's hoping it continues with the state playoffs right around the corner.

"It started off really well. Everyone was playing well," he says. "We went to a tournament in Jekyll Island and we won all three. That got us like, 'Ok, we can play with anybody.' As long as we come and play our game, we feel like we can play with most anybody. We'll find out in the state playoffs."

Baltenberger says not much is different for the team this year. The Lady Trojans did shift from a 4-4-2 formation to a 4-5-1 this season. Baltenberger says that formation just fit his personnel better.

But more than anything, Baltenberger says this season's success can be credited to just playing well.

"The formation change seems to have helped the team we have," he says. "But overall, it's just everyone playing together and things going our way. Sometimes it doesn't go your way, and sometimes it does. This year, it seems to be falling our way."

The Lady Trojans play their final game before spring break Thursday at Lowndes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.