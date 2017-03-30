VSU outscores GSW in weekday shootout

Valdosta State took the lead in the 8th inning on a wild pitch to earn a shootout win over Georgia Southwestern Wednesday in Valdosta.

Max Abramson had six RBI for the Blazers, including a three-run homer in the 6th to tie the game at 10.

Trailing 7-3 entering the 5th inning, GSW took a 10-7 lead with seven runs on eight hits. Alex Kranick, Evan Alderman, and Jonathan Martin each had four hits for the Canes.

VSU improves to 21-10 with the win, while the Canes fall to 12-18 with the loss.

The Blazers welcome Mississippi College to Valdosta for a weekend series beginning Saturday, while the Hurricanes will host UNC Pembroke in conference action this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.