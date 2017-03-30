Lady Canes swept at home by UWG

Georgia Southwestern was three outs away from taking Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against West Georgia, but a five-run 7th inning pushed the Lady Wolves to a sweep.

UWG rallied for an 8-6 win in Game 1, then took an early lead in a 5-3 Game 2 win.

The Lady Canes hit six doubles between the two games, but it wasn't enough to earn a victory.

The loss drops GSW to 17-23 on the season. The Lady Canes are at home this weekend for a Peach Belt Conference series with Flagler.

