Ag Commissioner cautions producers of Bird Flu

State leaders are telling poultry producers to remain vigilant of Bird Flu, even in places it's yet to be found.

North Georgia farmers killed thousands of chickens, when it was announced the virus was detected during a routine test this week.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said South Georgia producers should be on notice.

He adds that the strain causing problems in the northern parts of Georgia, is not highly contagious, but warrant caution.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Black said. "That's why its important, even for producers in South Georgia to maintain strict lines of bio-security around their farms."

Black said one way producers can do this is by making sure they have a different pair of boots for every chicken house.

