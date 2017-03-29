Hodges to run for Court of Appeals

A former Dougherty County District Attorney is running for an open seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Ken Hodges said he's running for the judicial position, which is rarely open and decided by election.

Hodges said his 25 years of legal experience, ranging from criminal to civil court, prepare him for the job.

He adds that a judge living in Albany would also better reflect those in the state.

"Most of the judges on the court of appeals are all from Atlanta," Hodges said. "I believe, if we're going to have a statewide appellate court, it needs geographical diversity."

The seat will decided during the 2018 election cycle.

