Damage estimates are low for P&G fire Tuesday

Thankfully, the damage estimates from Tuesday's fire at the Albany P&G plant are low.

On Wednesday, crews were cleaning up the burned paper products.

Fire officials estimate the damage costs at $4,000.

That's because all of the paper products were already ruined by the January tornado.

The product was piled up four stories high, according to a fireman on the scene, and was very dry when the fire ignited it.

"With the paper product being exposed to the environment, they are dry, so it was easy for those products to ignite," said Albany Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan.

16 firefighters worked to put out the fire, and faced several challenges, include high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

It took them five hours to put out the fire.

The P&G distribution warehouse sustained a lot of damage from a direct hit by a one-mile wide tornado January 22.

The plant facility has been operating since the tornado, and employs more than 700 people.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.