Deputies recover hundreds of stolen items

Deputies are sorting through hundreds of stolen items that were recovered at a Lowndes County home Tuesday night.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Richard Kent II barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday night off highway 41.

Once deputies were able to get in the home they found rifles, pistols, electronics, and many other items.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he is proud of the work his investigators did to recover these items.

"It took a lot of patience yesterday. We didn't know what we would, we knew there were weapons in the house. You don't know what you were going to encounter," explained Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, "It was a potentially dangerous situation. It turned out real well and they handled it very professionally."

The Sheriff said the bust will help solve multiple theft cases in the area.

Kent is charged with possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, burglary, and possession of stolen items.

