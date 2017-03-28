Albany Commissioners approve funds for new buses

The funds will buy three buses (Source:WALB)

Albany City commissioners approved funding for three new compressed natural gas buses Tuesday.

Those vehicles could potentially be used in the transit system between Albany State campuses, according to city officials.

The total purchase will amount to more than $1.5 million.

Two of the buses will be used to expand the transit system's services and the other will replace an older bus.

“These buses will be different," Public Information Officer Monique Broughton-Knight said. "They’ll have WiFi and plug in stations. So, we’re really excited about our new buses and really trying to enhance our customer experience on transit.”

City officials said their fleet already consists of nine natural gas buses.

