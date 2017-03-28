Salon to open with free haircuts for less fortunate

An Albany salon set to open this weekend will spend its first day in business giving out free haircuts to those who are less fortunate.

The owner of Cut-ology the Barber Salon and Hair Works is hoping to bring the community together this Saturday.

The group will also be serving free food.

Owner Carlos Davis said he hopes his multi-cultural salon will bring together people from all walks of life.

"Well, I remember times I didn't have everything," Davis said. "I didn't grow up with a silver spoon, so to speak. So, I know that struggle. So, when God blesses you, he blesses you to be a blessing to someone else. That's what this salon is all about. It's about bringing cultures together. Not just black, not just white, but everybody together."

If you're in need of a haircut, you can visit the 2722 Dawson Road, Suite 10, location starting at 8 a.m.

