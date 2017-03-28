Lee STEM teacher wins national award

A popular Lee County Middle School Science teacher will receive a national teaching award in Los Angeles Friday.

Brian Soash teaches Math and Science classes at Lee County Middle School West.

A teacher for nine years, Soash won the national PASCO STEM Educator Award, which recognizes excellence and innovation in science, technology, engineering and math teaching.

Soash is passionate about merging his students real life experiences with what they learn in the school's STEM lab.

"I think of how I was when I was a student, and I wasn't always the student that paid the closest attention. There are a lot of ways to access and reach kids. Sometimes you don't always know what will speak to a student."

The award comes with a $5,000 dollar grant.

Soash will spend the money buying new equipment for the school's STEM lab.

While in Los Angeles, Soash will be presenting to the National Science Teachers Association.

