County commissioners discuss budget

Lowndes County employees took budget requests and concerns to the commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioners heard requests from various County departments for changes in budgets.

Requests ranged from new employee positions, to new work vehicles, to office needs.

Lowndes County commissioners said they are listening to requests to see what departments really need versus things they would like to have.

"We want to make sure that when we do have a budget it's a real budget and it's something we can work with and something that is accurate," said County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.

Commissioners said meetings like this are crucial to make sure they are using tax dollars in the most efficient way possible.

The final budget will be set by June 30th.

