VPD gets new patrol cars

It's out with the old and in with the new for some Valdosta Police Department patrol cars.

"We've got cars that are approaching 150-200 thousand miles. That's extremely dangerous for police vehicles," explained Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

City Council members voted last Thursday to approve buying 13 new cars for the department.

The new vehicles ring in at a cost of just over $250,000. A high price, but the Chief said it is all for your safety.

"These officers live in these cars," urged Chief Childress, "They respond to emergency calls. It is vital we give them a quality vehicle."

The department tries to replace a portion of the cars every year to ensure officers are not in danger.

"Something that's not beat up, has low mileage so they can respond to call safely," said Chief Childress, "That's the most important thing."

The old cars won't go to waste, technology and some parts from the old cars will get transferred to new vehicles. Then the old cars will be sold.

"We try to reuse that equipment when we can. For example, we're not buying new in car cameras. We'll take the cameras out of the old cars and put them in the new ones," explained Chief Childress.

The department tries to replace cars every 10 years or when they hit 125,000 miles.

The new cars should hit the road in the next few months.

