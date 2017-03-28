School raffles off car for technology

J. L. Lomax Elementary School is raffling off a car to get more technology in the school.



The school is selling tickets for a 2017 Ford Fiesta. All the money raised will go towards putting laptops and tablets in every classroom.



The school hopes to be a one-to-one school. Meaning every student is provided with technology.



The principal said keeping up with technology will better prepare students for college and future careers.



Raffle tickets costs $10 a piece and can be purchased at the school and from employees. The car was donated, including the cost of taxes.



The drawing will be May 12.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.