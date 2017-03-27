Ben Hill Co. business expansion to bring jobs to the area

Protein Plus is building an additional production facility in Fitzgerald. (Source: WALB)

A Fitzgerald business is expanding and bringing in at least 30 more jobs to the area. (Source: WALB)

A Ben Hill County business broke ground on Monday on an expansion that will create 30 new jobs.

Protein Plus is building an additional production facility in Fitzgerald. The firm makes various peanut protein powders and flours.

The company's president said that increased sales and business success led the company to construct the 25,000 square foot building.

Development authority officials said the expansion shows the county is a place where businesses can thrive.

"Once again, this is proof that Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County is a stronghold to grow and expand existing industry recruit new," said Development Authority Director Jason Dunn.

The new facility is expected to be up and running by November of 2017.

