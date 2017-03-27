Red Cross honors hometown heroes, recognizes fallen Valdosta deputy

A fallen Lowndes County Deputy was among those honored as heroes Monday night in Valdosta.

Packed into a room, ordinary people who have done extraordinary things sat among the crowd.

"We saw so many people who had gone above and beyond to save a life, take care of others in need and those really are the heroes," said Executive Director Terri Jenkins.

Those nominated at the fifth annual Red Cross of South Georgia Hometown Heroes dinner helped others in a number of ways. From law enforcement, to medics and educators, the good deeds were recognized across a handful of categories.

But, when asked if some who won the award thought they were heroes, the answer was no.

"No, just doing my job," award recipient John Mulvaney said.

It was common sentiment throughout the night.

Mulvaney, who is a first responder, was across a river when he found out a man on the other side had accidentally shot himself.

"I didn't want to waste anytime waiting on a basket to come down to them," explained Mulvaney. "So, I just swam across and got em."

A selfless act to prevent tragedy from striking.

But, one of the more emotional points of the night highlighted a tremendous loss.

The family of Lowndes County Sheriff deputy Chris Butler, who died in a crash last month while responding to domestic violence call, accepted the Exemplary Service of Valor Award on his behalf.

"Sometimes when it hits that close to home, right here in our community, we just take extra measures to recognize his service or any bodies service that gives their life," Jenkins explained.

A recognition those at the the Red Cross said they feel is owed to his family.

The Red Cross of South Georgia plans to hold the event again next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.