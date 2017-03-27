APD investigates after man tries to rob woman with a fake gun

Albany police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened on Sunday in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.

Police said that a man kept bugging a woman for money and then eventually showed her his gun.

That's when he was able to get the woman's keys.

Police said that when she started screaming for help, he pushed her to the ground.

During the struggle, his gun fell out of his pants, and the woman grabbed it.

That's when the man took off running.

Police said that the gun ended up being fake.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

