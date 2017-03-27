Police searching for 2 men who wrecked a stolen car and ran away

Valdosta police are looking for two men who wrecked a stolen car and ran away Sunday morning. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police are looking for two men who wrecked a stolen car and ran away Sunday morning.

A Valdosta police officer spotted a stolen vehicle driving down East Force street, when he put on his blue lights the vehicle took off down the street and crashed into a utility pole.

Once the vehicle wrecked two men took off running.

Crews were called to repair the downed power lines, which were in a residential neighborhood.

In the stolen vehicle investigators found a stolen weapon.

Both men got away. Officers said there is a chance the men who got away are armed.

"Anytime somebody is willing to show that kind of reckless behavior, put other peoples lives at risk, that's always concerning," said Valdosta officer Lt. Adam Bembry, "Especially since they had a weapon in the car that also didn't belong to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department.

