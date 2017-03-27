New fine arts facility at ASU to be completed in summer

During a Kiwanis meeting, Dr. Art Dunning said that they will offer academic programs in ASU's new fine arts building starting this fall. (Source: WALB)

The new Albany State University fine arts facility is expected to be completed this summer.

The center has been in the making for about two decades.

During a Kiwanis meeting on Monday, President of ASU Dr. Art Dunning said that they will offer academic programs in the facility starting this fall.

He also said he hopes this facility will allow community members to come together.

"This community, like many communities across the state and across the country almost always have a need for quality space, so we want to make sure that this space is available for the community to use as well," explained Dunning.

The facility will have a broad range of offerings from music to fine arts.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.