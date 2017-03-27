Bankers aim to help folks with disabilities

Thomas Simpson, with the Valdosta Mayor's Council for Person's with Disabilities (Source: WALB)

Bankers and city leaders in Valdosta joined together to help people with disabilities.

Folks got together for a round table discussion Monday afternoon.

Participants discussed financial accessibility issues for community members with disabilities.

Issues ranged from getting to bank locations to making technology user friendly for everyone.

"Hopefully it can be an ongoing discussion," said Thomas Simpson, with the Valdosta Mayor's Council for Person's with Disabilities, "As technology changes there's going to be things we can do that we haven't done today, but maybe we can do next year."

City leaders said they hope to continue meetings like this to help those in the community with disabilities.

