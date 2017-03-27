Roundabouts to replace two Valdosta intersections

Chris Mason, an employee at a business adjacent to one of the intersections (Source: WALB)

Some busy intersections in Valdosta will soon see some big changes, but not everyone is on board with the new plan.

Valdosta City Council members voted unanimously to change the 2 intersections at 5 points into roundabouts at last Thursday's meeting.

According to Valdosta Mayor John Gayle, nearly 30,000 cars drive through the 5 points area in Valdosta everyday.

"It's a terrible traffic area," states Mayor Gayle.

"It's busy as you can tell," Chris Mason, an employee at a business adjacent to one of the intersections says, "Anytime of the day it's busy right here."

The high volume of cars driving through means traffic can get pretty congested in the area.

"I get more complaints on five points than any other area," explained Mayor Gayle.

City Council members believe they have a solution to the traffic headache, replacing lights with roundabouts.

"The roundabout and the continuous moving of traffic is the only way we can solve that problem," Mayor Gayle said.

But not everyone thinks the traffic is a bad thing.

Backyard Retreat sits right off one of the two intersections at 5 points. Employees said making folks stop is good for their business.

"It helps when they have people stop, obviously, and see the business," explained Mason

The City Council voted to put in 2 roundabouts, one at each five points intersection.

Some folks said it's always been a heavy traffic area and they just don't think the roundabouts will help.

"It's just going to cause more chaos than there is already," said Mason, "It's just going to cause confusion."

The two roundabouts will each have two lanes to help with traffic flow.

Some folks still said roundabouts or not the intersection will always be busy.

"It might slow it down a little but it's just going to be what it's going to be because it's just a busy spot," urged Mason.

The project will costs the City more than $4 million.

There has not been a start date set for the project at this time.

