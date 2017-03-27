Copy-Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.

Geraldine Parks was getting additional paperwork on behalf of her elderly mother, whose Radium Springs home's roof collapsed during the January 22 tornado.

Parks described the process as "easy" and she was grateful that during this stressful time her family was able to get effective help from the FEMA staff.

The Disaster Recovery Center closes at 7 p.m. Monday.

It is located on East Oglethorpe Blvd., at the East Albany Community Center.

Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas has put in a request to extend the FEMA registration deadline, as well as keeping the Disaster Center open, an additional 30 days.

Cohilas said Monday late morning he has not been given a response.

