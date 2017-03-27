Pollen brings big business for Albany car washes

Car washes in south Georgia are staying busy as customers try to keep their cars clean of pollen.

Emanuel Thomas has made many a trip to the car wash, visiting once a week to keep his car pollen-free.

"I go maybe three miles down the road and I can see it back on my hood," Thomas said.

"I really wish it would go away but that's part of nature."

A frustrating part of nature that's bringing in big business for car washes.

"We've definitely seen an increase in our business lately as the pollen has fallen," said Oasis Express Wash employee Andrew Brock.

Oasis Express Wash isn't complaining. Pollen brings in dozens of customers each day and keeps them busy.

"Some days we don't wash very many, and some days we wash quite a bit. It just really depends on if the sun is shining and the pollen is falling," Brock said.

And as long as that yellow Southern snow keeps falling, it's a battle drivers just can't win.

"Just gotta keep washing it. There's no way to keep the pollen off, it's going to be there regardless. You just got to try your best to keep it as clean as possible," Brock said.

It's a lesson Thomas knows all too well.

"Keep your buffer rags because they're going to come in handy. You have to wipe it off every day," he said.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.