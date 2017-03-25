McFather leaves Randolph-Clay for SGA

Randolph-Clay head football coach Daniel McFather is leaving The Pit to take over the football program at Southwest Georgia Academy.

SGA announced on their website the hire was made official Tuesday.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Southwest Georgia Academy and becoming the head football coach,” McFather said in a statement. “The Lord has really blessed me with this opportunity, and I look forward to getting to work with the players and seeing what God has in store for the upcoming season. There’s a lot of hard work ahead, but I look forward to it, and look forward to seeing the players at SGA develop as athletes and young men.”

McFather spent the last eight seasons with the Red Devils, going 39-43 during his time in Cuthbert. Randolph-Clay won the Region 1-A title in 2015. It was the second region title in program history.

McFather will take over for Parker Rentz, who coached one season in Damascus. The Warriors went 0-9 in 2016.

