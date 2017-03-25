Friday's high school baseball scores and highlights

High school baseball scores from Friday, March 24, 2017:
Colquitt Co. 9, Tift Co. 5 (Game 1)
Colquitt Co. 7, Tift Co. 2 (Game 2)
Camden Co. 5, Lowndes 0 (Game 1)
Camden Co. 4, Lowndes 2 (Game 2)
Central (AL) 5, Lee Co. 3 (Game 1)
Central (AL) 8, Lee Co. 7 (Game 2)
Valdosta 8, Northside-WR 0 (Game 1)
Valdosta 5, Northside-WR 0 (Game 2)
Warner Robins 9, Thomas Co. Central 4
Bainbridge 4, Harris Co. 3 (Game 1)
Harris Co. 6, Bainbridge 5 (Game 2)
Cairo 10, Carver-Columbus 0
Shaw 14, Americus-Sumter 2
Northside-Columbus 10, Westover 0
Cook 8, Crisp Co. 2
Thomasville 3, Berrien 2 (Game 1)
Thomasville 5, Berrien 4 (Game 2)
Early Co. 4, Fitzgerald 3
Brooks Co. 13, Albany 10
Seminole Co. 10, Pataula Charter 0
Miller Co. 18, Chattahoochee Co. 0 (Game 1)
Miller Co. 11, Chattahoochee Co. 0 (Game 2)
Terrell Co. 14, Calhoun Co. 0
Lanier Co. 8, Echols Co. 0
Irwin Co. 6, Clinch Co. 1
Telfair Co. 7, Turner Co. 1
Wilcox Co. 6, Atkinson Co. 3
Deerfield-Windsor 14, Brookwood 4
