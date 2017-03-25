Friday's high school baseball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores from Friday, March 24, 2017:

Colquitt Co. 9, Tift Co. 5 (Game 1)

Colquitt Co. 7, Tift Co. 2 (Game 2)

Camden Co. 5, Lowndes 0 (Game 1)

Camden Co. 4, Lowndes 2 (Game 2)

Central (AL) 5, Lee Co. 3 (Game 1)

Central (AL) 8, Lee Co. 7 (Game 2)

Valdosta 8, Northside-WR 0 (Game 1)

Valdosta 5, Northside-WR 0 (Game 2)

Warner Robins 9, Thomas Co. Central 4

Bainbridge 4, Harris Co. 3 (Game 1)

Harris Co. 6, Bainbridge 5 (Game 2)

Cairo 10, Carver-Columbus 0

Shaw 14, Americus-Sumter 2

Northside-Columbus 10, Westover 0

Cook 8, Crisp Co. 2

Thomasville 3, Berrien 2 (Game 1)

Thomasville 5, Berrien 4 (Game 2)

Early Co. 4, Fitzgerald 3

Brooks Co. 13, Albany 10

Seminole Co. 10, Pataula Charter 0

Miller Co. 18, Chattahoochee Co. 0 (Game 1)

Miller Co. 11, Chattahoochee Co. 0 (Game 2)

Terrell Co. 14, Calhoun Co. 0

Lanier Co. 8, Echols Co. 0

Irwin Co. 6, Clinch Co. 1

Telfair Co. 7, Turner Co. 1

Wilcox Co. 6, Atkinson Co. 3

Deerfield-Windsor 14, Brookwood 4

