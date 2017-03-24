Lady Rams open key series with blowout win

Just one game separated Albany State and Clark Atlanta in the SIAC East softball standings entering this weekend's three game series between the two.

The Lady Rams made sure CAU knew exactly where they stand Friday, winning their fifth straight game to pad their division lead.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the second, the Lady Rams exploded for five runs in the third and five more in the fourth to rout the Lady Panthers, 11-1, in five innings.

Jala Stewart went 2-3 with four RBI, while Kyera Whitaker drove in three runs of her own. Tiffany Massey did all the work in the circle for ASU, pitching five innings while allowing four hits and a run. Massey also struck out three.

The Lady Rams will look to win the series Saturday when they host a doubleheader against the Panthers. Game 1 is scheduled for 1:00 at Lady Ram Field.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.