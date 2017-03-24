Albany Strong event offers fun, healing

If you need a break from the stress of storm cleanup, you may want to head on down to the Albany Strong Fun Fest, Saturday.

Folks are setting up at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds for Saturday's festival. There will be musical performances, vendors, even free pizza!

Bands are booked solid from 12:30 p.m. until 7:00. The purpose for this free event is a good time, and some healing for families hurt because of the storm.

And, Albany's Assistant Fire Chief says he will be there quietly passing out flyers with information about dealing with the emotional aftermath from the storm.

"For people to understand that any reactions they might be happening are normal reactions to an abnormal situation. Some people might think it is just me, I am crazy, because the wind blows or they see a tree sway, they look at those things differently now," said Anderson.

The Albany Strong Fun Fest kicks off at noon Saturday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on South Westover Boulevard.

The best part is that it's free.

