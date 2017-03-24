GSW tabs Rodriguez as women's soccer coach

Georgia Southwestern has named Enrique Rodriguez as the Lady Hurricanes' new head soccer coach.

Rodriguez comes to Americus from Georgia, where he served as a volunteer coach for the Lady Bulldogs since January 2015.

"First of all I would like to thank Mr. Mike Leeder and the search committee for their trust and confidence to give me the opportunity to lead the women's soccer program at Georgia Southwestern State University," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I am humbled and honored to be part of this project, and I will work relentlessly to honor and respect the values of this great institution while building towards a brighter future."

"We are excited to welcome Enrique to Georgia Southwestern as the next head women's soccer coach," GSW athletic director Mike Leeder said in a release from the school. "With his documented success at the NCAA Division I level, we feel like Enrique will be a great fit for our athletic department and look forward to supporting him as he works to increase the competitive success of our program."

Before his time in Athens, Rodriguez served as an assistant coach for the women's soccer program at The Citadel from 2008-2015. He was the international recruiting coordinator and goalkeepers coach with the Bulldogs. He also served as the head coach for The Citadel's men's club soccer team from 2010-2014.

Rodriguez also had success as a prep soccer coach, leading Pinewood Prep in Charleston, SC to a state runner-up finish three straight seasons.

Rodriguez is the Lady Canes' second head coach in two years. Harold Munoz led GSW to a 3-14 record in 2016. It was Munoz's only season in Americus.

