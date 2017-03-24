Ashburn prepares for 22nd annual Fire Ant Festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ashburn prepares for 22nd annual Fire Ant Festival

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

Thousands are expected to attend one of south Georgia's most popular festivals this weekend.

The 22nd annual Fire Ant Festival kicks off Friday in Ashburn's Heritage Park. This year's theme is the Enterprise

A lip-sync contest will start the night at 6:30 p.m Friday, followed by a free concert and fireworks.

Saturday will feature live music, food vendors, and a BBQ Cook Off Bash. 

Organizers said planning the festival is a year-long effort that requires the cooperation of the entire community.

"Everybody comes together to make this community event happen and then of course our citizens that come out and support us so we're thankful for everyone. We couldn't ask for a better group of people to work with," said Stevi Thompson, president of Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce.

For a full list of events, visit the Fire Ant Festival website.

