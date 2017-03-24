GISA golf teams in tune up mode

Golfers for south Georgia high school teams plan to spend the next few weeks tuning up their games, hoping to be in peak form in late April.

For teams like Deerfield-Windsor, Tiftarea, and Southland, that means weekly tournaments like the one they played this afternoon at Doublegate Country Club in Albany.

The GISA state championships are next month on St. Simons Island. The teams say if they want to have a shot, there is still work to be done, especially around the green.

"It's all putting and chipping," says Tiftarea head coach Mike Patrick. "These guys want to go out and hit 1000 range balls, but that short game is the most important."

"If you want to get down in contention for state, you have to get some where around [a total score of] 300," says Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gordy Gruhl. "Everybody's got to get two or three strokes off their score to have a chance to compete at the state level."

These three schools have a few weeks before the region championship in Americus at Griffin Bell Golf Course. The top four schools from region will advance to the state tournament.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.