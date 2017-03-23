New Georgia Project pushes for volunteers in South GA

A nonpartisan organization traveled to South Georgia to encourage people to get active in government.

Representatives from the New Georgia Project spoke to people at the Albany Civil Rights Institute Thursday.

The group discussed voter registration and voter suppression.

Group members said they hope to develop a volunteer base in South Georgia.

"It is estimated that, in the coming decade, Georgia will become a majority minority state," New Georgia Volunteer Manager Wanda Mosley. "Meaning that, collectively, people of color will be the majority in Georgia, yet people of color are vastly under-represented in every aspect of our democracy.

You can learn more about how to get involved with the group at the New Georgia Project website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.