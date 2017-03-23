Albany Area Chamber, Habitat for Humanity plant trees

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Flint River Habitat for Humanity are partnering up to beautify Dougherty County.

Chamber officials say the organization donated 20 live oak trees to Habitat for Humanity. Those will be put in the yards of their project homes.

Tonight, at a Chamber event, the first tree was planted. The efforts are also part of the Grow Albany Campaign.

"We all know the pride we take when we pull up to our homes and they have the landscaping," Chamber President Barbara Rivera Holmes said. "They have that life. So, we're just delighted and honored to be able to participate and bring that sort of pride to a new homeowner."

The home that the event was held at is the first house the Flint River Habitat for Humanity has rehabilitated rather than built on their own.

