Birds-eye view of historic courthouse renovation

Work on a Lee County centerpiece is nearing completion.

We got a bird's eye view of the renovations at the 100-year-old courthouse in the heart of Leesburg.

Right now, the all-important dome is being updated and will be a shining gold.

The vast majority of the work is on the exterior.

Mike Sistrunk, Lee County's Co-Manager said, "There is a lot more work that needs to be done on the interior that needs to be done to it, but that will be done in stages. This is the most important that needed to be done, this was structural things that needed to be done to it."

The renovation is about 75% complete.

In six weeks, landscaping will begin.

The work should be done in time to celebrate the building's centennial.

