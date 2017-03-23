Suspect sought in Douglas shooting

Douglas Police are asking for tips in finding a suspect in a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Officers issued a lookout for 37-year-old Ronnie Manning, Jr.

He has been on the run since Thursday morning..

Witnesses told officers he shot 31-year-old Ahmad Cross twice on South Daugherty Street.

Cross was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No word on the victim's condition.

Manning is 5'11 , 220 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is call the Douglas Police Department of 911.

