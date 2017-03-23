Olympic star visits Albany students

Olympic great Jackie Joyner Kersee got an enthusiastic welcome during her visit to Alice Coachman Elementary School in Albany.

Joyner-Kersee shared a message about making good choices.

And, she literally got down to their level, eye-to-eye with the young students.

She encouraged them to work hard every day, but still make time for fun.

"Just have fun, but also be a great listener. Listen to your parents and your teachers, and be the best that you can be," she said.

Joyner Kersee shared some special memories of her youthful dreams to become an Olympic track star.

