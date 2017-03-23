Thronateeska to host AMA Family Day

Hannah Beth Hembree says Thronateeska is more than happy to help out the AMA by hosting their event. (Source: WALB)

An annual Albany event will be at a new location this year, due to damaged caused by January's storms.

Family Day is usually held at the Albany Museum of Art.

Since the museum cannot host this year's event, Thronateeska Heritage Center will host the event, with help from Albany Parks and Recreation Department.

This Saturday, families will enjoy a scavenger hunt, and arts and crafts and shows, at the planetarium.

"Family day is something that lots of people come to every year, and a lot of people look forward to it. We didn't want to not be able to do it this year, because there wasn't a place to do it," said Programs Manager, Hannah Beth Hembree.

Family Day is a free to attend.

The only fee is the planetarium show at $3.50 per person.

Door will be open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

