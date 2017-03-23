Chehaw offers two weeks of spring break fun

Jackie Entz loves teaching kids visually instead of from a book. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia attraction is giving students a chance to hang out with superheroes during Spring Break.

Starting next week, Chehaw Park will teach students how animals use 'super powers' to survive.

Students will learn how animals at the park compare to the Hulk, Batman, Superman, and other superheroes.

Each day of the camp includes a trip to the zoo, and an up close and personal animal encounter.

Education Director Jackie Entz says this is a great opportunity for kids to learn, without them even realizing it.

"It's just a really great way to get your children to experience something. Instead of staying at home, they can come, not only learn, but then they'll get a chance to meet new kids, go play at the play park, and kind of just be wild and crazy kids," said Jackie Entz.

The spring break camps will be held on March 27-31 or April 3-7.

The session price for spring break camp is $135 per camper.

Members will receive a $10 discount on their spring break camp.

Single day registration is also available.

To register fill out this form and email jentz@chehaw.org or take it to Chehaw.

