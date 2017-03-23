MOST WANTED: James Wood

Dougherty County police are seeking tips in tracking down a wanted fugitive.

33-year-old James Wood is wanted on a felony aggravated battery charge and one count of cruelty to children.

His last known address is 510 Old Pretoria Road in Albany.

He has several tattoos including one of a scorpion on his neck and stars on his upper left arm.

He's 5'7 and weighs 162 pounds.

If you see him call Dougherty County Police at 430-6600 or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

