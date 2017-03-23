Still no answers in toddler's disappearance

Divers searching a pond near the area where Green was reported missing (Source: WALB)

More than two months after a tornado struck Dougherty County, a toddler reported missing during the storm has still not been found.

The parents of 2-year-old Detrez Green told law enforcement they last saw the child moments before a tornado struck their home in the Piney Woods mobile home park.

Dozens of search and rescue workers spent days in the woods surrounding the mobile home park off Sylvester Road looking for any sign of the child.

When the ground search turned up no clues, a pond near the home was drained and dive team called in.

The GBI, which is assisting with the investigation, later searched the former Turner County home of the child's parents, Kevian Green and Adaijah Rainey.

In 2014, Green was taken into custody following a standoff at the couple's home in Ashburn.

Officials said a 6-day-old infant, believed to have been Detrez, was in the home at the time.

WALB has reached out to the family for a picture of the toddler, but they have not provided us with one. Investigators have told us they also have no picture to go on.

The GBI says the investigation is active but they have no new leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Detrez Green is asked to contact the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080 or the Dougherty County Police Department at 229-430-6600.

