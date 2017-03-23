Young Lady Tornadoes still like title chances

This year's Monroe girls track and field team may not be the most experienced you'll find, but the Lady Tornadoes don't believe that changes anything about their expectations.

Monroe plans to compete for a title year in and year out, so 2017 is no different.

Coming off the Class AAAA title in 2016 to give the program eight total, the Lady Tornadoes find themselves younger than they've been recently. That said this team still likes their chances.

With state finalists Mymy Poole, Jaeda Hunt and Zemaria Shead back this season, head coach Billy Glanton believes his girls have as good a chance as ever to add another championship to the Monroe history books.

"I think we can come in with a totally green bunch and compete if they stick to the work, and go through the rigor we put our kids through," Glanton says. "I think our program is second to none."

The Lady Tornadoes claimed another Smith-Benson Relays title last weekend. The state championships will be later this summer.

