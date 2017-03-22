Albany Relief and Recovery seeks volunteers

A group of volunteers assisting storm victims in Albany are still helping people two months after the devastating January storms.

Albany Relief and Recovery is continuing to distribute supplies to those affected by the January storms.

Group members said they've shifted their focus to giving out furniture, tools and building supplies.

Director Stephen Young said the group averaged around 75 to 100 volunteers a day in the weeks following the storm, but, now, only sees a handful.

"We've still got a lot going on," Young said. "Just because its been a few months past the tornado, we still need volunteers. We're primarily looking for skilled volunteers. Retired and semi-retired warehouse personnel, receptionists, data entry people."

You can volunteer or drop non-clothing donations off at the group's warehouse at 239 East Broad Avenue in Albany.

