School leaders taking action to fight the spread of flu

More schools are being forced to take action because of the flu.

Dougherty County school leaders say they are sending home flu prevention information Wednesday and urging parents to keep sick kids home.

About 270 students with the Dougherty County School System have called out sick in the last seven days, less than the 10%-plus absences reported in other school systems.

"Thankfully it is not to the same degree nearest as we can tell as some of our surrounding counties, so we are thankful for that, but we do have some significant groupings," said J.D. Sumner, DCSS spokesperson.

School nurses rotate between Dougherty County schools and are seeing children with flu-like illness.

Those cases are reported to Public Health.

