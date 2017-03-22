Local attractions offer activities for young spring breakers

Education Manager Malloree Lanier encourages parents to encourage their kids to attend at least one day of the camp. (Source: WALB)

If you're dreading the spring break boredom next week, there are plenty of ways to keep your kids entertained.

Each day will focus on an aspect of nature, science or art.

Students have the option to attend certain days, or stay the entire week.

Even if you just pick out one day, the camp has something for everyone.

While there is learning, they don't really know that they're learning, because this is a fun environment. You're playing with animals, flowers and seeds everyday so you just have fun," said education manager Malloree Lanier.

The Museum of Art usually has its own spring break camp, but can't hold it this year since the building was damaged in January's storms.

Cost:

$45 daily/non-members

$35 daily/members

$200 weekly/non-members

$175 weekly/members

Member rate will apply for members of any of the participating organizations.

You can view the line up for each day of the camp HERE.

To register, call: 229.639.2650 or email: reservations@flintriverquarium.com

